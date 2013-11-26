Adsense

Tuesday, November 26, 2013

Is This a Circular UFO seen on STS 093 Photograph?



Photo courtesy of Youtube
A recent UFO sighting video has captured the imagination of enthusiasts and skeptics alike.

First uploaded by Streetcap1, the UFO sighting video captures what appears to be a dark object hovering amidst the clouds above the ocean.

See the rest of the article HERE
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)