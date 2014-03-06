UFO Orb Captured on IR Camera in San Antonio Texas

|Photo courtesy of Youtube
February-15-2014 U.F.O Orbs were captured on video traveling high in altitude over San Antonio,Texas.
** EQUIPMENT USED: SONY TRV138 20X990zoom/with a 950nm IR Filter...
As i was Skywatching facing west using a Sony with an IR Filter..I Notice this flash high in altitude it did not appear to be an aircraft.When zooming in two rotating Orbs traveling high in altitude came into view...You can clearly see them rotating as they traveled overhead..They were traveling at high altitude used the top of the rooftop as reference point(giving the altitude it was traveling)..A tripod was used allowing us to see how they traveled overhead...They appear to be under some sort of controlled,they traveled in constant speed,direction and elevation...On the video stills you can clearly see these U.F.O Orbs..I tried to keep them in frame as they traveled...I followed them until they were out of sight...Similar UFO Orbs were captured on video in the Past..In the month of December 2013 and the month January 2014.....In my opinion these glowing objects were clearly no aircraft,weather-balloon or satellite.....
