All things strange, weird and slightly unimportant
Saturday, October 8, 2016
Eagle Cam Bigfoot Sighting?
An unknown figure is captured walking below the nest of a pair of Michigan bald eagles on the CarbonTV Eagle Cam. What do you think it is? Bigfoot? Hiker? What say you?
Posted by
paranominal
at
5:46 PM
Labels:
Bigfoot
,
Unexplained Phenomena
,
Video
